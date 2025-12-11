Trump launches 'Gold Card' programme offering pathway to US citizenship

Under the framework, applicants can choose between three tiers: the individual Trump Gold Card, the Trump Corporate Gold Card and the Trump Platinum Card, each requiring significant financial commitments intended to bring substantial capital into the US economy while offering accelerated immigration processing.



For individual applicants, the Trump Gold Card requires a one-time, non-refundable "gift" of USD 1 million, along with a USD 15,000 processing fee charged by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Employers seeking to secure expedited Green Cards for essential or highly skilled staff may opt for the Trump Corporate Gold Card, which involves a payment of USD 2 million in addition to the USD 15,000 DHS fee.

This tier is transferable between employees, subject to a 5 per cent transfer fee and a DHS background check.

