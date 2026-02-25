Donald Trump flags data centre expansion with fresh energy deal

Washington DC: In a move aimed at balancing the rapid expansion of Artificial Intelligence infrastructure with consumer energy costs, President Donald Trump in his State of the Union Address, announced a new agreement with major technology companies to allow the construction of dedicated power plants for AI data centres.



Trump said the agreements are designed to prevent rising electricity demand from driving up utility bills for households and small businesses.

"Many Americans are also concerned that energy demand from AI data centres could unfairly drive up their electric utility bills. Tonight, I'm pleased to announce that I have negotiated the new rate payer protection pledge," he said



The President said the pledge would require large technology firms building data centres to generate their own electricity rather than relying on local power grids that serve residential and commercial customers. Artificial intelligence systems, which require vast computing power to train and operate advanced models, are increasingly dependent on massive data centres that consume significant amounts of energy.