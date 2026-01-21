Trump heads to Davos to sell record, push energy agenda

Washington: President Donald Trump said he would use his upcoming appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos to press what he called the success of his first year back in office and to urge global leaders to rethink energy and immigration policies.

Speaking at a White House media availability, Trump said his message in Davos would focus on economic performance and national strength. “I’m going to be talking about the tremendous success that we’ve had in one year,” he said. “We have the most successful country in the world.”

Trump said many countries faced self-inflicted problems. He pointed to energy shortages and migration pressures in Europe. “They need energy help badly,” he said. “They need immigration help badly.”