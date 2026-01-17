Trump hails strong ties with Venezuelan interim government

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that Venezuela has offered Washington "50 million barrels of oil" worth USD 5.2 billion, and he has agreed to that deal.



Addressing the press on the renaming of Southern Boulevard to Donald J Trump Boulevard, Trump said, "We're dealing with the new President. We're dealing with a lot of the people who are running the country...They said, we have 50 million barrels of oil, and we have to get it processed immediately because we have no room. Will you take it? I said, we'll take it. It's equivalent to USD 5.2 billion."



Trump further commended the "great relationship" with the Venezuelan interim government, formed after the US captured former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a military operation.