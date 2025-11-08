Trump cracks down: 175 probes target H-1B Visa abuses to safeguard US jobs

The Trump administration has initiated approximately 175 inquiries into potential abuses of the H-1B visa program, targeting issues like underpayment of salaries, fictitious job locations, and the controversial "benching" of staff during downtime.

These efforts, led by the US Department of Labor (DOL), aim to shield domestic employment opportunities while enforcing strict adherence to immigration and wage laws.

In a recent X post, the DOL highlighted its dedication to prioritising American workers, stating, "As part of our mission to protect American jobs, we've launched 175 investigations into H-1B abuse." The department emphasised ongoing actions under President Donald Trump, and Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer to ensure US employees remain at the forefront.

Chavez-DeRemer echoed this resolve in her own X message, declaring, "The department is using every resource at our disposal to put a stop to H-1B abuse and protect American jobs. Under the leadership of @POTUS, we'll continue to invest in our workforce and ensure high-skilled job opportunities go to American workers FIRST!"

Launch of Project Firewall

Unveiled in September, the administration's internal initiative dubbed Project Firewall zeroes in on curbing the recruitment of undercompensated overseas talent in key fields like technology, engineering, and healthcare, roles often filled by qualified US citizens. This campaign marks a heightened federal push to align visa usage with fair labour practices.

Chavez-DeRemer revealed to Fox News Digital that she is now personally approving probes into alleged infractions, underscoring the DOL's intent to "hold companies accountable" for exploiting the visa system. While details of the active cases remain confidential, the investigations have already identified over $15 million in back wages due to affected employees. Early findings include stark wage discrepancies for highly educated foreign hires, unreported dismissals to immigration officials, and phantom work addresses on application documents.

Overview of the H-1B program

The H-1B visa facilitates the hiring of international specialists in niche areas such as IT and healthcare by American firms. Notably, professionals from India dominate the program, especially within the technology industry, making up the biggest cohort of recipients.

In a bid to overhaul the program, President Trump signed a September proclamation, "Restriction on Entry of Certain Non-immigrant Workers," imposing a $100,000 surcharge on fresh H-1B applications submitted after September 21, 2025. Officials view this levy as a key mechanism to discourage overreliance on imported labor and promote domestic hiring.

The aggressive stance has sparked opposition across political and corporate lines. A group of five Democratic representatives, led by Ami Bera and Julie Johnson, penned a letter to Trump imploring a policy reversal, cautioning that it risks damaging bilateral relations with India.

Meanwhile, influential organisations like the US Chamber of Commerce have filed lawsuits, contending the reforms could exacerbate shortages of skilled workers in critical sectors.