Trump calls NIL system ‘Out of Control’, warns of financial crisis for US colleges



"Great news on NIL, in other words, straightening out the horrible situation taking place with respect to College Sports. It is out of control and will lead to bankruptcies and disaster for many Colleges. If nothing is done, it is also very bad for Women's Sports, all Olympic Sports, and everything else other than Football — But even Football is bad because, without "caps," all Colleges will be financially consumed and, in many cases, it will ruin them," Trump said on

Truth Social.

"We can't have Professional Athletes going back to College for Big Dollars, and playing against much younger competitors. It's both dangerous and unfair! I want to thank all of the United States Senate for a very Bipartisan Vote," he added.