Trump-appointed cybersecurity official posted sensitive files on public ChatGPT

Washington, DC: The interim head of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) uploaded sensitive contracting files into a public version of ChatGPT last summer, triggering automated security alerts designed to prevent the disclosure of government material, Politico reported, citing four Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials familiar with the matter.



According to Politico, the incident involved acting CISA director Madhu Gottumukkala, who sought special approval from the agency's Office of the Chief Information Officer to use ChatGPT shortly after joining CISA in May, at a time when the tool remained blocked for most DHS employees.

Although none of the documents were classified, officials said the material included contracting files marked "for official use only", a designation applied to sensitive government information not intended for public release.



Cybersecurity monitoring systems later detected the uploads in August, with multiple alerts recorded during the first week alone, Politico reported. Following the detection, senior DHS leadership initiated an internal review to assess whether the disclosures had compromised government security, though the outcome of that review remains unclear.