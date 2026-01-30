Venezuela airspace to reopen, Americans can travel soon: Trump

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced that commercial airspace over Venezuela is expected to reopen soon, signalling a shift in the aviation restrictions that have kept American travellers grounded from visiting the South American nation.



Speaking to his Cabinet at the White House, Trump said, "I just spoke to the president of Venezuela, informed her that we're going to be opening up all commercial airspace over Venezuela." He added, "American citizens will be, very shortly, able to go to Venezuela, and they'll be safe there," highlighting his intent to resume civilian travel after months of restricted access.



The president explained that he had directed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and other senior officials, including military leadership, to ensure preparations were in place for the reopening of Venezuelan airspace by the end of Thursday, providing a clear timeline for implementation.