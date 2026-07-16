Trump announces defence investment to create over 4,000 jobs in Pennsylvania

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced nearly $10 billion in new investments in the country's defence industrial base in Pennsylvania, saying the projects would create more than 4,000 jobs and strengthen America's military manufacturing amid growing global security challenges.

Speaking at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit hosted by Senator Dave McCormick on Wednesday (local time), Trump said the investments would support the construction of ships, submarines, military vehicles, weapons and advanced defence technologies while reinforcing America's manufacturing base.