Trump imposes 25% tariffs on Iran trade partners

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) announced a sweeping trade measure targeting countries that "continue to do business with Iran", imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all their business dealings with the US.



In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the decision would be "immediately" in effect and that the "order is final and conclusive."



"Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in his post.

https://x.com/TrumpTruthOnX/status/2010831611043180656