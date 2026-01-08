Trump administration unveiled new Dietary Guidelines for Americans

Washington: The Trump administration on Wednesday unveiled the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which it described as a sweeping reset of federal nutrition policy that is aimed at reversing chronic disease, lowering health care costs, and shifting government food programs toward what officials called “real food.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the guidelines alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, calling the move central to President Donald Trump’s domestic agenda to “make America healthy again.”