Trump admin accelerates plans to dismantle Department of Education

President Donald Trump's administration has accelerated its plans to dismantle the Department of Education, the White House announced yesterday, Tuesday, November 18.

This move is part of Trump's effort to reduce the federal government's role in education in favour of greater control to the states.

As part of its dismantling, the department announced new collaborations with the Departments of Labour, Interior, and Health and Human Services to share some of its present functions, Economic Times reports.

According to a press statement issued on Tuesday, the new strategy will "streamline federal education activities on legally required programs, reduce administrative burdens, and refocus programs and activities to better serve students and grantees."

"We're going to be returning education, very simply, back to the states where it belongs," Trump said before signing an executive order to close the department to the "maximum extent" allowed by law.

In an executive order issued earlier this year, Trump directed Education Secretary Linda McMahon to dramatically reduce the department.

Following this, the Trump Administration also began downsizing the department, affecting approximately 1,300 employees — nearly half of its personnel.

However, several fundamental programs operated by the Education Department are being maintained, reports Firstpost.

According to the government, functions such as maintaining federal student loans worth approximately USD 1.3 trillion, distributing Pell Grants, and other student-aid and grant programs would continue even as the department shrinks.