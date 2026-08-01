True freedom requires active contribution to national progress, says NSA Ajit Doval in Pune

Pune, Aug 1 (IANS): National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval, on Saturday cautioned youth against misinterpreting liberty as unrestrained personal choice, urging them instead to align their individual ambitions with national interest.
He was speaking at the function organised by the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust after receiving the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak Award from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
He noted, "Today's youth feel that freedom simply means doing whatever one wishes or pleases. But freedom was never just that."
"At a time when no one dared to raise a voice against British oppression, Lokmanya Tilak chose the difficult path of struggle and led the nation." Doval urged the younger generation to ponder Tilak’s vision for nation-building, emphasising that true freedom comes with the responsibility of safeguarding and developing the country. Doval stressed the deeper essence of freedom and national building.
Addressing a gathering of leaders, scholars, and citizens, NSA Ajit Doval reflected on the evolving definition of freedom across generations. He noted that modern youth often equate freedom with absolute personal volition—a view he contrasted sharply with the sacrifices that secured India's Independence.
"Today is a truly special day. It marks the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak—an inspirational leader, incredible freedom fighter, thinker, and guide of our independence movement," said Doval.
Revisiting Tilak's historic declaration—"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it"—the NSA reframed the iconic slogan to suit 21st-century aspirations.
"If Lokmanya Tilak were alive today, he would surely say that we have achieved Swaraj, and now, making India strong and developed is our birthright," Doval asserted.
He highlighted that national progress requires shared commitment and disciplined sacrifice, pointing out that actions detrimental to the nation ultimately harm every citizen.
Doval, who spent a portion of his early school years in Pune, shared nostalgic anecdotes of attending school assemblies and visiting the Chaturshringi Temple. He expressed profound humility at receiving an award named after the legend whose story he first heard as a young student in the city.
Paying tribute to Pune’s rich history, Doval hailed the region as a land of legendary military commanders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Peshwa Bajirao, Tanaji Malusare, and Murarbaji Deshpande, as well as visionaries like Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Gopal Ganesh Agarkar, Maharshi Karve, and Senapati Bapat.
Turning to national security, Doval reminded the audience that India continues to face complex challenges from both internal and external quarters. He called for complete unity across society to ensure the country's security and progress. "Whatever is not in the national interest is not in our interest either," Doval stressed, urging all citizens and youth to take a collective pledge toward nation-building.
Expressing his gratitude after receiving the honour from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Ajit Doval shared a deeply personal and reflective address, stating that he felt immensely humbled and honoured by the gesture.
Reflecting on Tilak's commitment during times of crisis, Doval pointed to the plague epidemic in Maharashtra. "During the plague epidemic, Tilak lost his 21-year-old son, Vishwanath. Yet, he did not leave Pune and continued his dedicated social service. Pune is a land of heroes and thinkers. This land gave birth to the bravery of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Peshwa Bajirao, Tanaji Malusare, and Murarbaji Deshpande; it also nurtured great minds like Maharshi Karve, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Gopal Ganesh Agarkar, and Senapati Bapat. Tilak possessed valour, steadfast resolve, and deep respect for our culture and values. He endured imprisonment, but he never abandoned his social and national duties," he added.
Highlighting the shift from the pre-Independence struggle to modern national progress, Doval said, "When no one dared to step forward against British atrocities, Tilak stepped up and declared, 'Swaraj is my birthright.' If Lokmanya Tilak were alive today, he would surely say that we have achieved Swaraj, and now, making India strong and developed is our birthright!"
Speaking on national security and strategy, the NSA called upon citizens to prioritize the country above all else.
"If any action of ours harms the nation, we must not walk that path. Whatever is not in national interest cannot be in our interest either. Even today, the country faces various internal and external challenges. In such times, everyone must remain united and serve the nation.
"Today, an atmosphere exists where we can make India immensely powerful. The country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. I have closely witnessed Amit Shah's dedication and love for the country. Ultimately, the youth of this era must contribute to building the nation," Doval concluded, urging attendees to resolve toward national service.
"I feel a sense of great humility standing on this stage. I extend my sincere gratitude to the Honourable Home Minister, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and everyone who spoke about me. I bow to the warmth and perception you hold of me. Words fall short to express my gratitude," said Doval.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.