True freedom requires active contribution to national progress, says NSA Ajit Doval in Pune

Reflecting on Tilak's commitment during times of crisis, Doval pointed to the plague epidemic in Maharashtra. "During the plague epidemic, Tilak lost his 21-year-old son, Vishwanath. Yet, he did not leave Pune and continued his dedicated social service. Pune is a land of heroes and thinkers. This land gave birth to the bravery of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Peshwa Bajirao, Tanaji Malusare, and Murarbaji Deshpande; it also nurtured great minds like Maharshi Karve, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Gopal Ganesh Agarkar, and Senapati Bapat. Tilak possessed valour, steadfast resolve, and deep respect for our culture and values. He endured imprisonment, but he never abandoned his social and national duties," he added.