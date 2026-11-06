True education lies in nurturing good human beings: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasised that the true purpose of education lies in nurturing responsible and good human beings with strong moral values, independent thinking and a sense of compassion.
Addressing the annual awards ceremony of the Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar Education Society (DJSES), titled 'Honour & Excellence 2026', at the Convention Centre here, Abdullah urged students to think independently, ask questions and use artificial intelligence responsibly.
He said education must go beyond academic performance and marks, enabling students to distinguish between right and wrong and contribute positively to society.
Recalling his association with Burn Hall School in Srinagar, where he studied until Class 5, the chief minister lauded the diocese for its contribution to education and character-building.
He said the DJSES manages 24 schools across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, educating around 28,000 students and employing nearly 1,600 people.
"These schools produce civil service officers, police officers, doctors and business leaders. But more than anything else, they produce successful people who remain good people," he said.
Encouraging students to remain inquisitive, Abdullah said "there were no stupid questions" and stressed the importance of understanding the 'why' and 'how' behind things.
He said a generation willing to question existing practices and seek improvements would help make Jammu and Kashmir a better place.
Emphasising the responsible use of technology, the CM said artificial intelligence should enhance learning and understanding rather than replace individual effort, critical thinking and intellectual curiosity.
He congratulated meritorious students, appreciated employees completing 25 years of dedicated service and commended the faculty and management for their contribution to education.
Minister for Education Shamim Firdous, in her address, recalled the contribution of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and former CM Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in shaping the education system in the country and the region.
The ceremony also recognised distinguished alumni and celebrated the achievements of students and employees.
The CM also extended Diwali greetings, wishing people peace and happiness.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.