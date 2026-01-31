“True Diwali for Women’s Health”: PadMan Arunachalam Muruganantham on SC ruling

Coimbatore: Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist who was also the inspiration behind Akshay Kumar-starrer 'PadMan', on Friday hailed the recent Supreme Court verdict regarding menstrual health and hygiene.

Muruganantham's statement said the decision was similar to the feeling of Diwali for those involved in menstrual hygiene awareness.



"Today feels like a true Diwali for us and for millions of girls and women across India. After 25 years of working on menstrual hygiene awareness, seeing it recognized as a Fundamental Right is an emotional and historic moment. Yes, today Friday, "Landmark Ruling On Women's Health: SC Declares Menstrual Hygiene A Fundamental Right; Mandates Free Sanitary Pads Distribution, Separate Toilets In Schools" India is not just changing -- we are setting an example for the world.", he stated.



Expressing his gratitude towards the Supreme Court, PM, and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, among others for their decision, he stated, "I'm deeply grateful to the Supreme Court for this landmark step, and I appreciate the support from our Prime Minister, Akshay Kumar and the whole team of Padman, and the many silent warriors who stood behind this cause."

Highlighting the impact of this verdict, Muruganantham stated, "This victory belongs to every woman who suffered in silence and every person who believed dignity and hygiene are basic human rights."