“True Diwali for Women’s Health”: PadMan Arunachalam Muruganantham on SC ruling
Coimbatore: Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist who was also the inspiration behind Akshay Kumar-starrer 'PadMan', on Friday hailed the recent Supreme Court verdict regarding menstrual health and hygiene.
Muruganantham's statement said the decision was similar to the feeling of Diwali for those involved in menstrual hygiene awareness.
"Today feels like a true Diwali for us and for millions of girls and women across India. After 25 years of working on menstrual hygiene awareness, seeing it recognized as a Fundamental Right is an emotional and historic moment. Yes, today Friday, "Landmark Ruling On Women's Health: SC Declares Menstrual Hygiene A Fundamental Right; Mandates Free Sanitary Pads Distribution, Separate Toilets In Schools" India is not just changing -- we are setting an example for the world.", he stated.
Expressing his gratitude towards the Supreme Court, PM, and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, among others for their decision, he stated, "I'm deeply grateful to the Supreme Court for this landmark step, and I appreciate the support from our Prime Minister, Akshay Kumar and the whole team of Padman, and the many silent warriors who stood behind this cause."
Highlighting the impact of this verdict, Muruganantham stated, "This victory belongs to every woman who suffered in silence and every person who believed dignity and hygiene are basic human rights."
This comes after the Supreme Court held that the right to menstrual health and hygiene forms part of the Right to Life under Article 21 and the Right to Free and Compulsory Education under Article 21A of the Constitution.
Thus, it has been directed that all schools in India, whether private or government, in both urban and rural areas, must provide free biodegradable sanitary napkins of the highest safety and hygiene standards to girls.
A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan noted that all authorities shall also ensure the establishment of menstrual hygiene management facilities in schools. The Court, in its ruling, stated that directions regarding the disposal of sanitary waste have been issued in its detailed judgement (yet to be uploaded on the website).
"Before parting with the issue, we want to say that this pronouncement is not just for stakeholders of the legal system. It is also meant for classrooms where girls hesitate to ask for help. It is for teachers who want to help but are not able to due to the lack of resources...Progress is measured by how we protect the vulnerable," Justice Pardiwala observed.
Arunachalam Muruganantham is a social activist from Tamil Nadu who introduced low-cost sanitary pads to villages in India.
