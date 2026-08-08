BHU medical team helps patient regain smile and quality of life

Varanasi: For seven long years, the mirror was not just a reflection of a face; it was a daily reminder of isolation.



Thirty-five-year-old Ramu (name changed for privacy), a humble washerman from Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, lived in the shadow of an aggressive and relentless enemy: Ameloblastoma.



What began as a slight swelling in his lower jaw progressively grew into a massive near-total mandibular tumour, drastically altering his facial structure and symmetry.