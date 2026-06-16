Tripura's Sarinda stringed instrument secures prestigious GI tag

Highlighting the government's efforts to promote the fruit, Nath had said: “After the BJP government came to power in Tripura in 2018, we declared Queen Pineapple as the state fruit. The Queen variety pineapple already has a GI tag, which protects its uniqueness and authenticity. Our main objective is to increase pineapple production and expand its market. To achieve this, Pineapple Festivals are being organised regularly. We have also recently conducted buyer-seller meets focusing on organic products.”