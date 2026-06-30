Tripura's Child Care Institute model can be replicated across India: Union Minister

Agartala: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on Monday lauded Tripura's model of Child Care Institutes (CCIs), saying it could serve as a template for other states to emulate, while asserting that the northeastern state is emerging as a model in the implementation of various Central welfare schemes.

Addressing the media on the second day of her three-day visit to Tripura, the Union Minister said that the present state government is transforming Tripura into a model state through the effective implementation of various Centrally-sponsored schemes.

She said that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, the Central government has accorded the highest priority to the welfare of youth, women, farmers and senior citizens.