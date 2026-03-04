Vice President CP Radhakrishnan to be in Tripura for two-day tour



Additionally, the Vice President is scheduled to attend the convocation ceremonies at Tripura University and will also visit the Hapania Fairgrounds to interact with the "Lakhpati Didis."



"On 7th and 8th March, the Honourable President C P Radhakrishnan will visit Tripura. This is a time of great pride and joy for all the people of Tripura. He will visit the Matabari Mahata. He will also attend the Dikshan Ceremonies of the Central University of Tripura. He will also interact with the Lakhpati Didis at the Hapania Fairgrounds. All the arrangements have been made by the state government and the central agencies, including the University of Tripura," Kumar told ANI.



Earlier, the Vice President of India, on February 22, laid the foundation stone for a 140-foot statue of freedom fighter and 'Kappalottiya Tamizhan' VO Chidambaram Pillai, in Madurai.