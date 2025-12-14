Tripura University marks Babu Genu 'Martyrdom Day' with swadeshi medical camp and awareness programmes

Agartala: Tripura University on Friday observed Babu Genu Martyrdom Day with a series of programmes dedicated to honouring the first martyr of the Swadeshi Movement.



A Swadeshi Medical Camp, featuring Ayurveda and Yoga specialists, was the highlight of the event, drawing significant participation from students, faculty, officials, and local residents.



At the inauguration, Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shyamal Das emphasised the growing national acceptance of the Swadeshi model. He noted that India is progressing rapidly by embracing indigenous systems and knowledge traditions. Remembering Babu Genu, who sacrificed his life at the age of 22 to oppose foreign goods during British rule, Prof. Das said that his martyrdom continues to inspire the spirit of self-reliance across the nation.