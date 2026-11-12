Tripura University hosts maiden AIU women’s basketball meet

Agartala: In a significant step towards strengthening Tripura’s presence on the national sports map, Tripura University is hosting the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) East Zone Inter-University Women’s Basketball Championship 2026-27 for the first time on its campus.



The five-day championship has brought together around 600 women players representing 40 universities from 14 states, providing a major platform for sporting talent and promoting women's participation in competitive sports across the country.



Governor and Tripura University Rector Indra Sena Reddy Nallu inaugurated the championship on Wednesday afternoon in the presence of Tripura University Vice-Chancellor Professor Debabrata Das.