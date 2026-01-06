Tripura to unveil 35-acre eco-tourism project in Jirania

Agartala: Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has announced a development project on a 35-acre site to blend Tripura's cultural legacy with modern ecological tourism under the Central Government's tourism scheme Swadesh Darshan 2.0.



"By integrating a dedicated Sangeet experience with sustainable eco-tourism, we are creating a unique destination that celebrates our roots while inviting the world to explore our state along with the establishment of an Amusement Park at Sachindranagar, Jirania," the Minister said on Monday.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said the state government is working to develop a new Agartala city by providing a range of benefits to the people, along with infrastructure development.