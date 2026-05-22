Tripura State Rifles outreach programme reaches 55 school students in remote tribal belt



The initiative was appreciated by local residents, who welcomed the efforts aimed at improving healthcare awareness and strengthening ties between security personnel and the community in remote areas of the state.

A day earlier, in a major breakthrough in the recent cattle theft incidents in Tripura's Belonia subdivision, police have detained three suspects, including a minor, from Melaghar in connection with the case.

The accused were produced before a court on Thursday with a plea for police remand.

The detained individuals have been identified as Sabuj Mia and Imran Hossain, along with a minor. According to police sources, the suspects were traced and apprehended from Melaghar based on mobile phone tracking.

He also appealed to the public to immediately inform the nearest police station if they notice any suspicious movement or illegal transportation of cattle.

Police officials stated that raids and search operations are continuing in different locations as part of the investigation.