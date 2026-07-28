What Tripura's new NSE partnership could mean for young people's financial literacy

Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Tripura government on Tuesday signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to strengthen financial literacy, promote entrepreneurship and create a vibrant investment ecosystem in the state.

The agreements aim to improve financial awareness, support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), enhance the skills of government officials and equip young people with knowledge of capital markets and financial planning.

Announcing the development, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha said the partnerships mark a significant step towards opening a new era of economic development through greater access to capital markets.

"These strategic partnerships will empower our youth, support MSMEs, enhance the capacity of government officials and promote a vibrant investment ecosystem," the Chief Minister said in a social media post.

According to the Chief Minister, the initiative is expected to strengthen entrepreneurship in the state while promoting financial education and investment awareness among various stakeholders.

Saha also said the State Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (SIPARD) has become one of the first government training institutes in the country to establish such a strategic partnership with the National Stock Exchange.

"With this initiative, SIPARD has become one of the first government training institutes in India to establish such a strategic partnership with NSE, setting a benchmark for institutional collaboration in capacity building and financial education," he said.

The Chief Minister added that the collaboration is aimed at building a financially aware, skilled and future-ready Tripura through improved financial literacy and wider participation in capital markets.