Tripura govt signs key dairy cooperation MoU with NDDB



The ministers further reiterated the state government's commitment to the welfare of farmers and dairy producers, stating that the partnership with NDDB would play a crucial role in transforming Tripura's rural economy and ensuring sustainable growth of the dairy sector.

The agreement is expected to pave the way for greater institutional support, technological intervention, and capacity-building initiatives, ultimately contributing to the overall development of the dairy industry in the northeastern state.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.

