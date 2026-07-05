Tripura SHG women playing key role in building Viksit Bharat: Union Minister

Agartala: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on Tuesday said that women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Tripura are making a significant contribution to the vision of building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 through their growing participation in economic and social development initiatives.
While interacting with members of Self-Help Groups at the Dukli Block in West Tripura district, the Union Minister said that more than 10 crore women across the country are associated with SHGs. In Tripura, there are 54,000 Self-Help Groups, with 5.40 lakh women connected to these groups. Across the country, there are nearly 3 crore Lakhpati Didis, of which 1.30 lakh are from Tripura. A 'Lakhpati Didi' is an SHG member whose annual household income exceeds Rs 1 lakh.
The Union Minister called upon the women of Self-Help Groups to come forward in preventing child marriage. She also advised the SHGs to actively participate in various social initiatives. The visiting Central Minister, who came to Tripura on a three-day visit and left for New Delhi on Tuesday evening, said that the dedication, entrepreneurial spirit, and self-reliance of the members of Self-Help Groups in Tripura are truly inspiring.
Women-led Self-Help Groups are the backbone of the rural economy. These groups, operating under the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM), are playing a vital role in Tripura's socio-economic development. She further stated that the Tripura government is working sincerely to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
After the interaction programme with the Self-Help Group members, the Union Minister visited the exhibition stalls showcasing various products manufactured by the Self-Help Group.
Meanwhile, on the second day of her three-day visit to Tripura, the Union Minister also reviewed on Monday various schemes and projects being implemented by the state's Social Welfare and Social Education Department. Tripura Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy and senior officials from the Central and state governments attended the review meeting.
She had said that Prime Minister Modi is working towards the vision of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" and appreciated Tripura for effectively implementing Central welfare schemes, adding that the state's best practices would be shared with other states.
The Minister reiterated that the Centre is committed to achieving the vision of a Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat (Child Marriage-Free India). She informed that an officer has been deputed in every Gram Panchayat to monitor child marriage-related issues. She also noted that an increasing number of young girls are coming forward to report child marriage cases, describing it as an encouraging sign of growing awareness.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.