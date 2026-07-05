Tripura SHG women playing key role in building Viksit Bharat: Union Minister

Agartala: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on Tuesday said that women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Tripura are making a significant contribution to the vision of building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 through their growing participation in economic and social development initiatives.

While interacting with members of Self-Help Groups at the Dukli Block in West Tripura district, the Union Minister said that more than 10 crore women across the country are associated with SHGs. In Tripura, there are 54,000 Self-Help Groups, with 5.40 lakh women connected to these groups. Across the country, there are nearly 3 crore Lakhpati Didis, of which 1.30 lakh are from Tripura. A 'Lakhpati Didi' is an SHG member whose annual household income exceeds Rs 1 lakh.