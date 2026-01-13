Tripura Urban Development Department bags SKOCH Silver

Agartala: The Urban Development Department of Tripura has won the prestigious SKOCH Award in the Silver category at the SKOCH Summit 2026, held in New Delhi on January 10.



The award was conferred under the Urban Development sector, with the summit themed "Viksit Bharat".



The national recognition was awarded to the state's flagship initiative, the Mukhya Mantri Nagar Unnayan Prakalpa (MMNUP) Scheme, an innovative urban development model designed exclusively for Tripura.