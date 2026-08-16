Tripura replaces permanent residency with five years of schooling for state government job eligibility

“The candidate must also be an original inhabitant of Arunachal Pradesh and possess an Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) Certificate, as per the list of tribes notified by the Government of India under the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, as amended from time to time. The candidate must additionally be able to speak any of the Indigenous Tribal Languages of Arunachal Pradesh as per the notified list,” the Congress leader said, quoting the Arunachal Pradesh government decision.