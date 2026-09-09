Tripura records zero primary school dropout rate in 2025-26; state plans to tackle secondary dropouts

Tripura has recorded a zero per cent dropout rate at the primary level for 2025-26, Chief Minister Manik Saha said at the International Literacy Day and ULLAS Mela in New Delhi. The figure, based on UDISE+ data cited by the Chief Minister, covers Classes I to V.

The state had recorded a 2.21% primary-level dropout rate in 2013-14. Saha attributed the improvement to sustained efforts to strengthen foundational literacy across primary schools.

The dropout rate for Classes IX and X fell from 25.51% in 2013-14 to 10.40% in 2025-26, according to figures cited by the Chief Minister. The state government has set a target of bringing this down further over the next three to four years and improving transition rates across the school system.