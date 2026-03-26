Tripura Police, Gujarat varsity sign MoU for advanced training, research

Agartala: The Tripura Police has signed an MoU with Gujarat's Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to collaborate on advanced training and research, officials said on Wednesday.
DGP Anurag signed the agreement virtually with Pro Vice Chancellor of the university, Kalpesh H Wandra, on Tuesday, they said.
Under the pact, RRU will also provide academic accreditation for various training programmes. It will also certify accredited courses as agreed upon jointly from time to time, an official said.
A joint committee consisting of representatives of the RRU and Tripura Police shall be responsible for overseeing the accreditation process.
"The affiliation shall be for a time period of five years, with an option to renew or extend the tenure at the discretion of both the parties," the official added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.