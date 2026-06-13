Tripura mega job fair draws 1,500 youth, 300 candidates shortlisted

Agartala: In a major boost to employment generation and skill-based workforce development, the Directorate of Skill Development, Government of Tripura, successfully organised a Mega Job Fair 2026 under the Mukhyamantri Dakhyata Unnayan Prakalpa (MMDUP) scheme at the Women's Model ITI in Indranagar, Agartala.



According to a release issued by the Tripura Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Friday, the day-long recruitment drive, held from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, brought together skilled unemployed youth and leading employers on a common platform aimed at enhancing employment opportunities and strengthening industry linkages.