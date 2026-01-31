Tripura takes lead in AI awareness initiative before India-AI Impact Summit 2026

Agartala: The Directorate of Information Technology, Government of Tripura, has taken a proactive step in promoting artificial intelligence (AI) awareness by organising a regional-level awareness workshop ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 on Friday.



The workshop was held at Pragya Bhavan, Agartala, as part of the pre-summit outreach activities aligned with India's growing push towards AI-driven governance and digital service delivery.



With rapid advancements in artificial intelligence opening new opportunities in governance, agriculture, healthcare, education and smart administration, India has accelerated AI adoption through initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence released by NITI Aayog.