Tripura, IIT Delhi collaborate to launch PMKVY 4.0 skill initiative

Agartala: In a major boost to advanced skill development in the Northeast, the Directorate of Skill Development, Government of Tripura, on Monday launched IIT Delhi-led Advanced IT and Emerging Technology Skill Development Programmes under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0.



The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Industry Hub for Financing of Advanced Research (IHFC) and the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) of IIT Delhi.



The programme was inaugurated at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala and marked a significant step towards making Tripura's youth future-ready by equipping them with skills aligned to emerging technologies and evolving industry demands.