Bamboo value chain, green industries in focus at Tripura workshop

Agartala: A workshop on Bamboo Value Chain Development was organised in Agartala on Friday in collaboration with the Tripura Bamboo Mission at Pragna Bhavan.



The programme was inaugurated by Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma in the presence of officials, industry experts and stakeholders from the bamboo sector. Experts discussed improving bamboo quality for agarbatti manufacturing, reducing production costs through primary processing units, promoting bamboo biochar technology, and expanding entrepreneurial opportunities in bamboo-based industries.



The session was chaired by IFS officer C Murti, CEO and Project Director of the ELEMENT Project.