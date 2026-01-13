Tripura Gramin Bank launches India’s first Solar ATM van



"This is a proud moment for every citizen of Tripura. For the first time, Tripura Gramin Bank has received such a highly prestigious national award from the SKOCH Group for innovative practices," said Bhattacharya

Highlighting the bank's extensive reach, he noted that Tripura Gramin Bank operates around 150 branches across remote and interior areas of the state, playing a pivotal role in financial inclusion and economic uplift. The introduction of the solar-powered ATM van has significantly strengthened access to banking services in rural and hard-to-reach regions.



The pioneering ATM van initiative was formally inaugurated by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 21, 2023, during her visit to Tripura. Currently, the bank operates three solar-powered ATM vans, providing eco-friendly, uninterrupted banking services even in areas with limited electricity supply.



"So as because we all are aware that gramin Bank is having a total number of 150 branches in the nokes and corners of Tripura, it has been playing a pivotal role in the economic upliftment of the state ...SKOCH group has awarded as the Best Innovative Practices that we followed during the past couple of years by introducing a solar power ATM Van and it was inaugurated by the Union Finance Minister of our nation, Nirmala Sitharaman and she came in the year 2023 on 21st of July," added Bhattacharya.