Tripura aims for 320 ICU beds at GB Pant Hospital, says CM Manik Saha
Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the present state government is working with utmost importance for the development of health infrastructure in the state and to provide quality health care to the people, a press release said.
According to the Tripura CMO, he said that the state government has decided to open another super speciality hospital in Hapania, Agartala.
Addressing a press conference at GB Pant Hospital on Thursday, CM Saha called it a proud day for the AGMC and GB Pant Hospital.
"If we speak about the health department, our government has given the topmost priority to its development. We are working on how we can further develop the health sector. At GB Pant, we have opened an apex tertiary care centre. We have a population of 42 lakh, and they are dependent on AGMC and GB Pant. We are working on how we can develop it more, and we have introduced super-speciality services and will do more. We are also developing manpower and infrastructure. Apart from this, we are working to solve the existing problems," he said.
The Chief Minister said that GB Pant Hospital has 24 NICU and 116 ICU beds.
"We have signed an MoU with AIIMS. I have held a meeting with the AIIMS Director, who is an expert in hospital management. They have come and submitted a report, and as per the report, around 320 ICU beds are needed in AGMC, and we are working to fulfil the target. We have inaugurated a 16-bed Respiratory and Geriatric Intensive Care Unit for people with breathlessness issues. The Trauma Centre Operation Theatre has also been inaugurated. Yesterday, many RTA patients came here. This will be open 24x7. General surgeons, orthopaedics, neurosurgeons and others will be there. The newly renovated labour room was also inaugurated. We are working to provide all facilities at an international level. For this, pregnant mothers and babies will be more secure with life support systems," said Saha.
Saha, who is also the Health Minister of the state, said that GB Pant Hospital is a very old hospital, CMO stated.
"We can renovate the old building and use it for the patient parties. I have informed the officials about everything regarding how we can develop the hospital further. We want to give services to patients in a corporate style, but we also don't want people to spend huge amounts of money. Now there are 156 ICU beds, and the target is 320. Earlier, there were 727 beds; now there are 1413 beds. Work for a critical care and communicable disease centre in AGMC and GB Pant has already started. Five more super specialities will be opened as we already have nine. We are also working to increase the MBBS seats. We have started telemedicine with AIIMS. SHIJA will open their hospital, and GNRC Super Speciality of Guwahati will also open a hospital in Hapania at the Jute Mill. In Sepahijala and Khowai, two district hospitals will be opened," he added.
