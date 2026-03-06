Tripura aims for 320 ICU beds at GB Pant Hospital, says CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the present state government is working with utmost importance for the development of health infrastructure in the state and to provide quality health care to the people, a press release said.



According to the Tripura CMO, he said that the state government has decided to open another super speciality hospital in Hapania, Agartala.

Addressing a press conference at GB Pant Hospital on Thursday, CM Saha called it a proud day for the AGMC and GB Pant Hospital.



"If we speak about the health department, our government has given the topmost priority to its development. We are working on how we can further develop the health sector. At GB Pant, we have opened an apex tertiary care centre. We have a population of 42 lakh, and they are dependent on AGMC and GB Pant. We are working on how we can develop it more, and we have introduced super-speciality services and will do more. We are also developing manpower and infrastructure. Apart from this, we are working to solve the existing problems," he said.