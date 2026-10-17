Tripura govt has invested Rs 1,178 crore in education sector since 2018: CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the state government has spent Rs 1,178 crore on building infrastructure in 213 state-run schools since 2018 to provide quality education to students.

Addressing a programme, the chief minister said the present government has been focusing on the development of the education sector along with infrastructure building and fulfilling social commitments.

"The government has spent Rs 1,178 crore in building infrastructure in 213 government-run schools since 2018 to provide quality education to the students. From building tinkering labs to smart classes and computer education, the Education department has been working to provide the best possible academic environment to the students," he said.