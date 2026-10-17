Tripura govt has invested Rs 1,178 crore in education sector since 2018: CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the state government has spent Rs 1,178 crore on building infrastructure in 213 state-run schools since 2018 to provide quality education to students.
Addressing a programme, the chief minister said the present government has been focusing on the development of the education sector along with infrastructure building and fulfilling social commitments.
"The government has spent Rs 1,178 crore in building infrastructure in 213 government-run schools since 2018 to provide quality education to the students. From building tinkering labs to smart classes and computer education, the Education department has been working to provide the best possible academic environment to the students," he said.
Saha said the Centre had sanctioned 21 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the state, out of which 12 are already made operational, while six will be opened shortly.
"Once all the EMRSs are made operational in the state, over 10,000 tribal students will be able to study in these fully residential institutions. Such schools will give them exposure to compete at the national level," he said.
He said facelift of two national highways - Khowai-Teliamura in Khowai district and Teliamura to Harina in South Tripura district has already begun at a cost of Rs 275 crore.
"Rural connectivity will get a major boost in Khowai's Tulashikar RD block as 107.86 km of road will be improved by a World Bank-aided project. This will give ease of doing business to the rural people," he said.
Asserting that Tripura has emerged a preferred destination for investment, the chief minister said the investors are keen to invest money in setting up businesses in the northeastern state.
"Overwhelming response from the investors in the 'Destination Tripura: Business Conclave' where investment proposals to the tune of Rs 1.32 lakh crore were received. This shows the state's potential in business and industries," he said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.