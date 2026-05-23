Tripura govt cancels summer vacation in colleges

Agartala: The Tripura government has cancelled the 26-day summer vacation in all the state-run colleges, including technical and professional institutions, an official said on Friday.
The vacation was scheduled to commence on May 25.
"In the interest of the students, summer vacation for 26 days for all colleges, technical and professional institutions under the department's control, scheduled from May 26, is hereby withdrawn," Higher Education Director Animesh Debbarma said in a notification.
The colleges will remain open during the period for all academic activities like the admission process for session 2026-27, even semester examinations and administrative activities, it said.
"Since the colleges will remain open and academic and administrative activities will be conducted during the summer vacation period, the faculty members and staff working in the colleges will receive 26 days of Earned Leave," the notification said.
According to Debbarma, the state government has already implemented the National Education Policy (NEP), which leaves little scope for summer vacation because the courses are now based on the semester system.
"This is one of the major reasons for the cancellation of summer vacation", he said.
Currently, Tripura has 22 state-run general degree colleges.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.