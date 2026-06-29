Tripura Governor visits tribal residential school, reviews student facilities

Agartala: Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Sunday attended the 135th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme at the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Khumulwng, where he later interacted with students, women Self-Help Group (SHG) members and beneficiaries of government livelihood initiatives.



After listening to the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, the Governor engaged with students to understand the key messages they had drawn from the programme. He elaborated on the themes highlighted by the Prime Minister and encouraged the students to imbibe the values of patriotism, innovation, environmental responsibility and nation-building emphasised during the broadcast.