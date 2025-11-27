Tripura Governor attends Constitution Day programme at KV Kunjaban in Agartala

Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy graced the Constitution Day programme held at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kunjaban in Agartala.



Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the importance of rules and discipline in every institution, including schools. "Just as schools function smoothly by following their rules, a country also runs efficiently when its citizens follow national laws."



He explained that all the country's rules and guiding principles are compiled in a single book known as the Constitution. This Constitution establishes the legal framework, rights, duties, and guidelines that govern the nation's functioning.



Every country operates according to its own Constitution, which ensures order, justice, and democratic governance.



Students and teachers enthusiastically participated in the programme, making the observance of Constitution Day both informative and inspiring.

