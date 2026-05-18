Tripura focuses on early childhood education through intensive teacher training programme

Agartala: Emphasizing the critical role of early childhood education in nation-building, Tripura Education Secretary Milind Dharmarao Ramteke stressed that maximum importance must be given to pre-primary education while addressing the concluding session of a five-day teacher training workshop organised by the Directorate of Elementary Education in West Tripura district.

The training programme, which commenced on May 12, brought together 100 teachers from 94 newly established government pre-primary schools introduced during the 2026-27 academic session. The workshop aimed to equip teachers with practical skills in play-based teaching methodologies designed to strengthen foundational learning among children.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Ramteke highlighted that a child's brain development is nearly complete by the age of six, making the period between three and six years extremely crucial for holistic growth and future learning. Referring to the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he stated that pre-primary education has been made mandatory to ensure strong foundational education for children across the country.

The Education Secretary urged teachers to first earn the trust and confidence of children, stating that only then would students genuinely absorb the education and positive values imparted in classrooms. He further observed that the vision of a "Developed India" depends largely on proper education and that teachers play the most vital role in shaping the nation's future.

He cautioned that innovative initiatives undertaken by the Education Department would succeed only if teachers demonstrate commitment, sincerity, and responsibility.

A special exhibition showcasing teaching-learning materials prepared by participating teachers was also organised during the concluding ceremony. Handmade puppets, low-cost teaching-learning materials (TLMs), and demonstrations of their classroom applications drew considerable appreciation from guests and participants alike.

The programme was attended by Joint Director of the Directorate of Elementary Education Harshita Biswas, and OSD Abhijit Samajpati, alongside the Education Secretary.

Speaking at the event, Harshita Biswas urged teachers to implement the knowledge gained during the five-day training in their respective schools to ensure quality education for children. She also announced that similar training programmes would soon be conducted in phases across all districts of Tripura.

Highlighting the growing public response towards government pre-primary education, she informed that enrolment in government pre-primary schools has increased by around 24 to 25 per cent this year compared to the previous year.

OSD Abhijit Samajpati stated that pre-primary sections have been introduced in 450 schools across Tripura this year to ensure access to early childhood education for children from all socio-economic backgrounds. He further informed that teachers have been provided with daily lesson plans, handbooks, and workbooks for pre-primary classes.

The training programme was conducted by six Master Trainers and six Mentor Trainers experienced in pre-primary teacher training. During the concluding session, both trainers and trainees shared their experiences, while certificates were distributed among participating teachers by the distinguished guests.