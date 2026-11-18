Students in Tripura may soon have an opportunity to pursue an undergraduate degree and teacher training through a single four-year programme, with Dharmanagar Government Degree College preparing to introduce an integrated course from the next academic session.

The college has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for the proposed programme, making it the first institution in Tripura to take the initiative under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The course is expected to have 60 seats.