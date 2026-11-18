Students in Tripura may soon have an opportunity to pursue an undergraduate degree and teacher training through a single four-year programme, with Dharmanagar Government Degree College preparing to introduce an integrated course from the next academic session.
The college has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for the proposed programme, making it the first institution in Tripura to take the initiative under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The course is expected to have 60 seats.
Tripura Higher Education Director Animesh Debbarma said the state government was keen to introduce Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programmes in general degree colleges across Tripura. The proposed course at Dharmanagar would combine an undergraduate degree with a B.Ed qualification over four years.
The exact degree specialisation to be offered at Dharmanagar Government Degree College has not been specified. Debbarma said other general degree colleges in the state could also apply to introduce four-year integrated BA, BSc or BCom programmes with B.Ed.
The initiative comes as students from Tripura continue to travel outside the state to pursue teacher education. According to Debbarma, a sizeable number of students leave Tripura after completing their undergraduate or postgraduate studies to enrol in B.Ed courses elsewhere, particularly in West Bengal, due to a shortage of seats.
Expanding integrated teacher-education programmes within the state could offer students another route into the teaching profession and reduce the need to move elsewhere for such courses. The extent to which this addresses the existing demand will depend on the number of colleges that introduce programmes and the seats they make available.
NEP 2020 envisages colleges developing into multidisciplinary institutions in accordance with their resources. Debbarma said institutions seeking to introduce B.Ed programmes must apply to the NCTE and meet the required criteria.
Dharmanagar Government Degree College has received the LoI for its proposal, and the state is working towards starting the programme in the next academic session. Other colleges interested in offering similar courses would also need to meet the council’s requirements before introducing them.