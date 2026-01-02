Tripura CM urges students to combine knowledge, technology, spirituality

Agartala (Tripura): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Singh Saha on Thursday said that, along with acquiring textbook knowledge, modern technology should also be used to gain practical education.



He stated that one should pursue real education and choose a path of morality for a bright future.

"Through education, one can establish oneself as a distinguished person in society," Saha said while inaugurating the Golden Jubilee Year Celebration Festival of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) at Nazrul Kalakshetra here.



At the event, the Chief Minister said that students would benefit from spending time on spirituality to keep their minds calm.

