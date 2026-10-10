Jolaibari Medical College project: Saha seeks faster progress on DPR

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stressed the need to develop the necessary infrastructure and ensure advanced healthcare services for the proposed medical college at Jolaibari in South Tripura district under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).



A meeting was held on Friday at Conference Hall No. 2 of the State Secretariat today to discuss the proposed medical college, which is planned around the existing Shantirbazar District Hospital.



During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to prepare and submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) at the earliest and take necessary steps to start work on the project as soon as possible.