Every state chief minister marked their presence at the latest NITI Aayog summit

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 11 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday described the latest NITI Aayog meeting as a grand success, pointing out the rare 100 per cent attendance by Chief Ministers of all states.

Speaking to ANI, after the meeting, CM Saha said, "Chief Ministers from all states attended. In fact, there was 100% attendance this time, which is a significant achievement."

The annual meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saw Chief Ministers present their respective states' perspectives and progress. Several Lieutenant Governors also participated and shared their views.

He further added, "The NITI Aayog meeting took place today, as it does every year. The Chief Ministers presented their views. Some Lieutenant Governors were also present and shared their perspectives. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister. Discussions were held keeping in mind his vision of transforming the nation into a developed country by 2047. Everyone thanked the Prime Minister, acknowledging his 12-year journey as Prime Minister, the way he has propelled the country forward, and how he has advanced the nation based on the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas."

Speaking about Tripura's participation, the Chief Minister said he highlighted the new initiatives undertaken by his government, the various national and regional awards received by the state, and the steps taken to align with NITI Aayog's directives.

"I also spoke at length about Tripura, highlighting the new initiatives we have undertaken and the various national and regional awards we have received. I shared details regarding how we are aligning with NITI Aayog's directives to ensure a transparent government and the steps taken to ensure that schemes reach the last mile," he added.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi.

Sharing pictures on X, the Prime Minister highlighted the spirit of cooperative federalism and said that the Centre and states are working together to accelerate India's development journey.

He said that in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat, the collective efforts of both the Centre and states will play a key role in realising the shared national goal.

Talking about he wrote, "Chairing the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog. Guided by the spirit of cooperative federalism, we are working together to accelerate India's development journey. The collective efforts of the Centre and States will play a pivotal role in realising our shared vision of Viksit Bharat."

The high-level meeting brought together Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of Union Territories, Union Ministers serving as ex officio members, along with special invitees. The Vice Chairman, members, and Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog are also present.