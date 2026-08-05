CM inspects Tripura government school, focuses on infrastructure



Addressing officials during the visit, CM Saha emphasised the need to ensure not only quality education but also a clean, healthy and student-friendly environment in schools across the state. He said teachers have a vital role to play in maintaining academic standards and creating a positive learning atmosphere.



The Chief Minister also directed the concerned officials to take necessary steps towards developing the institution into a model school, in line with the government's efforts to improve educational infrastructure.



Referring to an issue raised by the school's headmistress, CM Saha said students currently have to stand under the sun during the morning assembly. He assured that the government would take appropriate measures to address the problem and provide a more comfortable arrangement for students.

