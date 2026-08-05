CM inspects Tripura government school, focuses on infrastructure

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said the state government is taking a series of measures to further strengthen the school education system, with a focus on quality learning and improved infrastructure in government and government-aided schools.
During an inspection of Bardowali Higher Secondary School in Agartala, the Chief Minister reviewed the institution's academic and infrastructural facilities and interacted with school authorities.
Addressing officials during the visit, CM Saha emphasised the need to ensure not only quality education but also a clean, healthy and student-friendly environment in schools across the state. He said teachers have a vital role to play in maintaining academic standards and creating a positive learning atmosphere.
The Chief Minister also directed the concerned officials to take necessary steps towards developing the institution into a model school, in line with the government's efforts to improve educational infrastructure.
Referring to an issue raised by the school's headmistress, CM Saha said students currently have to stand under the sun during the morning assembly. He assured that the government would take appropriate measures to address the problem and provide a more comfortable arrangement for students.
Director of School Education Samit Roy Chowdhury, West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar and other officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection.
The visit forms part of the state government's ongoing initiative to strengthen public education by improving infrastructure, enhancing learning conditions and ensuring a better educational environment for students across Tripura.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.