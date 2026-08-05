Tripura CM calls for transforming govt schools into model institutions

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the state government has undertaken several initiatives to strengthen the school education system and improve the overall learning environment in government and government‑aided schools across the state.
The Chief Minister made the remarks while visiting Baradowali Higher Secondary School on the outskirts of the state capital as part of his initiative to inspect educational institutions and assess their functioning firsthand.
After inspecting the school, situated in his Assembly constituency Baradowali, Saha said his objective is to visit every school in the state to understand the ground realities and identify areas that require improvement.
He noted that government schools often carry a certain perception despite significant expenditure on teachers’ salaries and facilities.
“The salary structure provided to government school teachers is much higher than that in many private schools, and therefore we must ensure that these schools maintain the highest standards of quality and education,” he said.
The Chief Minister stressed the need to transform Baradowali Higher Secondary School into a model institution by improving its infrastructure, maintaining cleanliness, and creating a healthy and inspiring learning environment.
He said that once the school is developed as a model institution, it could serve as an example for other schools across the state to emulate.
“Education and academics will continue to remain our priority, but the beauty, cleanliness, and overall environment of a school are equally important. A clean, attractive, and well‑maintained campus creates a positive atmosphere for both students and teachers,” said Saha, who also holds the Elementary and Secondary Education portfolios.
During the inspection, the school headmaster informed him that students have to stand under the open sky and in the scorching sun during the morning assembly and prayer. The Chief Minister assured that the government would take the necessary steps to address the issue at the earliest.
Saha also underlined the crucial role of teachers in maintaining discipline, ensuring cleanliness, and improving academic standards in schools.
He suggested that schools should organise regular cleanliness drives involving students so that they develop a sense of responsibility, civic awareness, and ownership towards maintaining their surroundings.
“Good practices should be adopted everywhere. Teachers also have a very important role to play in shaping the future of students, and I will discuss these issues with them in detail,” he said.
Officials briefed the Chief Minister about ongoing infrastructure development works in the school, including the construction of a boundary wall and a gallery.
Saha reiterated that his school inspection programme would not remain confined to his own Assembly constituency. He said he would continue visiting educational institutions across Tripura to understand their requirements, assess their challenges, and ensure that appropriate measures are taken for their overall development.
The Chief Minister also highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the state government in other sectors, including the establishment of de‑addiction centres in all eight districts and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure.
He said the government is also considering further strengthening rehabilitation services, including enhancing facilities at the Narsingarh rehabilitation centre.
Saha added that regular field visits to educational and other public institutions enable the government to identify problems at the grassroots level and take timely and effective measures for their development and improvement.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.