Tripura Central University celebrates 40-year milestone

Agartala: Tripura Central University celebrated its 40th Foundation Day on Friday at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) auditorium in Agartala, unveiling ambitious plans to transform the institution into a world-class university with significant infrastructure, research, and industry collaborations.



The milestone event was graced by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and state Higher Education Minister Kishore Barman, alongside Tripura University Chancellor Ahmed Javed and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Debabrata Das. The ceremony also witnessed the participation of vice-chancellors from Assam University, Devi Ahilya University, and the Central University of Haryana, along with thousands of students and faculty members.



Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Debabrata Das reflected on the four-decade journey of the university, underscoring its focus on socially relevant research and its vision for national and global prominence.

"Tripura University has completed its 40th year of establishment. It is our great pride, and we cherish the past. Many of our research scholars have been doing socially connected research, which is a great service to society. We are not complacent with our success so far; we have a lot of plans in the coming days to make this university very vibrant and position it as a world-class university," Prof. Das said.