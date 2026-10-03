Tripura Central University celebrates 40-year milestone

Agartala: Tripura Central University celebrated its 40th Foundation Day on Friday at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) auditorium in Agartala, unveiling ambitious plans to transform the institution into a world-class university with significant infrastructure, research, and industry collaborations.
The milestone event was graced by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and state Higher Education Minister Kishore Barman, alongside Tripura University Chancellor Ahmed Javed and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Debabrata Das. The ceremony also witnessed the participation of vice-chancellors from Assam University, Devi Ahilya University, and the Central University of Haryana, along with thousands of students and faculty members.
Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Debabrata Das reflected on the four-decade journey of the university, underscoring its focus on socially relevant research and its vision for national and global prominence.
"Tripura University has completed its 40th year of establishment. It is our great pride, and we cherish the past. Many of our research scholars have been doing socially connected research, which is a great service to society. We are not complacent with our success so far; we have a lot of plans in the coming days to make this university very vibrant and position it as a world-class university," Prof. Das said.
Announcing major collaborations, the Vice-Chancellor revealed that the university has already signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with academic institutions and three with industry partners.
"You will be very happy to know that the Bandhan Group chairperson has committed Rs 20 crore for setting up a Centre of Excellence at Tripura University. This will open up high-level opportunities for our students. We will establish entrepreneurship and open training centres to benefit not just our students, but the entire youth of Tripura. We have also submitted a comprehensive proposal to the Ministry of Education to secure grants to elevate the university to world-class standards," Prof. Das added.
Addressing the gathering, Chancellor Ahmed Javed praised the university's research output and stressed the urgency of adapting to rapidly emerging technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI).
"The past and present of this university serve as a classic example. It functions as a major educational hub, and the kind of contribution it has made—especially in research—is evident from the awards conferred upon our researchers today," Javed said.
Emphasising the technological paradigm shift, the Chancellor added, "We have to take things forward, especially in areas of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence. Earlier, AI was just an idea, but today it is deeply integrated into our lives. Institutions like this will not only provide education but also equip students with both knowledge and skills, grooming them into solid citizens for the future."
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.