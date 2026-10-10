Tripura ramps up vocational training to prepare youth for jobs

Agartala: The Directorate of Skill Development, Government of Tripura, under the vigilant leadership of Director Pradeep K, has introduced vocational and technical training programmes aimed at improving youth employability, promoting entrepreneurship and bridging the gap between industry requirements and available skills.



The initiatives include Electric Vehicle (EV) Service Technician courses for two- and three-wheelers, commercial driving certifications, technical manufacturing training in collaboration with institutes such as CIPET Agartala, and specialised programmes in hospitality and culinary arts.

The programmes are designed to align skill development with emerging market trends and new technologies, while providing hands-on training to participants.



The initiatives are supported by state frameworks such as the Mukhyamantri Dakshata Unnayay Prakalp (MMDUP), which aims to strengthen skill development and employment opportunities for young people.