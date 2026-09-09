Tripura achieves zero primary-level dropout rate: CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that with consistent efforts to strengthen foundational literacy in all primary schools, the governemnt was successful in bringing the dropout rate to zero per cent in 2025-26 and further committed to reducing this dropout rate to a minimum within the next 3-4 years.



According to the Chief Minister's Office, Saha said this while addressing the International Literacy Day & ULLAS Mela in New Delhi.



Saha said that in order to tackle the problem of low enrolment in government schools in remote and rural areas, the government is planning to establish state-of-the-art Residential Schools on the pattern of Eklavya Model Schools by merging/clubbing schools with very low enrolment.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that education and literacy are the foundations of a developed and strong India. The Prime Minister desires every child to gain knowledge, skills, values and opportunities to build a bright future so as to build Viksit Bharat by 2047. Literacy is not merely the ability to read and write; it is a powerful means of empowerment, dignity, confidence and social transformation. Tripura has been implementing ULLAS, i.e. Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, since May 2022,” he said.